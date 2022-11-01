Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday granted a temporary order allowing former President Trump to not have to hand over tax documents to Democrats on the House and Ways and Means Committee, according to FOX News.

The committee had initially requested that Trump turn over six years of tax returns in 2019.

Trump’s legal team asked the Supreme Court on Monday to issue a stay on the release of the records.

"Upon consideration of the application of counsel for the applicants, it is so ordered that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 21-5289, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the court," Roberts said in his order.

Roberts asked the committee to issue a reply before November 10 at noon.

Last week, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) described Trump trying to “delay the inevitable.”

"We’ve waited long enough — we must begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible," Neal said in a statement.