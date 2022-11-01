The Jewish Home party on Tuesday morning requested that the Central Elections Committee close the voting stations in Kiryat Arba, after the party's voting slips disappeared from voting stations across the locality.

"The Jewish Home party takes very seriously the disappearance of voting slips bearing the letter 'bet,'" the party said in a statement.

"We demanded the Elections Committee immediately close the voting stations in Kiryat Arba. We call on the entire public to preserve the purity of the elections."

Israeli ballots have a letter or series of letters, under which is written the party's name and its leaders. The Jewish Home party's letter is "bet."

In 2020, residents of Or Akiva who voted for the Yamina party discovered that their polling station registered zero votes for Yamina. In that election cycle, Yamina was a joint list comprised of the Jewish Home, National Union, and New Right parties.