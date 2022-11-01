Dozens of Arabs attacked an employee of the election committee at a polling station at a school in the town of Tayibe Tuesday.

The employee, Eliyahu Dana, who serves as a member of a regional committee in the Sharon region on behalf of the Noam party, arrived at the polling station and claimed that he encountered irregularities there.

"There were about 20 young people in the school yard who shouted at me. When I entered the polling station, dozens of Arabs chased me while pushing me and my companion, spat on me and threw objects at us," he said.

Dana added that he saw the regional director for the organization for the purity of elections arrive at the polling station and she was also not permitted to enter the building and was cursed and shouted at.

An official complaint was submitted to the police and the Central Election Commission.