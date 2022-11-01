An Israeli Arab man was arrested Tuesday, after he reportedly attempted to kidnap a young Israeli woman.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the northern Israeli city o Tiberias, when the suspect tried to force a young woman in his car.

The woman managed to escape the suspect and notify police.

Officers were dispatched to the area, and apprehended the suspect, who has been identified as a 51-year-old resident of the Israeli-Arab town of Yafa an-Naseriyye in the Galilee.

Police say they now suspect the kidnapping was terror-related.

The investigation into the incident has been transferred from the police department to the Shin Bet internal security agency.