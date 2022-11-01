Worshipers at the Belz synagogue on Tel Aviv's Echad Ha'am Street were shocked Tuesday morning to discover that unknown individuals had broken into the synagogue on Monday night.

An initial investigation revealed that the synagogue's rear door had had its lock broken, allowing the vandals entry.

The perpetrators then broke into all of the closets in the main synagogue and nearby rooms, searching for money.

Police were called to the scene by the worshipers and collected findings for the investigation, including taking footage from the security cameras.

According to the worshipers, the vandals can be identified and followed by means of the footage from the security cameras.