Leading haredi rabbis on Tuesday morning exercised their right to vote, while making an effort to encourage members of their communities to do the same.

Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, age 99, who serves as dean of the Ponevezh Yeshiva, went out in the rain to vote, accompanied by MK Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubenstein, and hundreds of students who sang in his honor.

At the same time, the Gerrer Rebbe went out to vote in Jerusalem, accompanied by dozens of his followers. He placed his vote for the United Torah Judaism party.

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe, who lives in Bnei Brak, went to vote, accompanied by MK Yaakov Tesler (United Torah Judaism).

The Petersburg Rebbe from Ashdod was seen in the voting station near his home, accompanied by his faithful follower and adviser to the city's mayor, Ezra Shur.