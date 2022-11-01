Radical anti-Zionist haredim vandalized voting booths in Beit Shemesh overnight ahead of Tuesday’s Knesset election, in an attempt to discourage voters from casting their ballots.

The vandals broke into a school used as a polling place in Tuesday’s election, in a heavily haredi area of Ramat Beit Shemesh overnight, spraying ballots with a foul smelling liquid.

Election officials noticed the vandalized ballot slips when they opened the polling stations in the school Tuesday morning, and alerted local police, who dispatched officers to the scene.

Orly Adas, chairwoman of the Central Election Committee, responded to the incident in a statement.

“This is the kind of minor incident we know how to handle.”