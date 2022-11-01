Jewish Home chief Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Tuesday morning cast her ballot in Tel Aviv.

"From conversations I had yesterday with pollsters, the right-wing bloc does not have 61 [Knesset seats], just 60," Shaked said. "Only a vote for the Jewish Home will bring about a right-wing government. Go out and vote 'bet.'"

Israeli ballots have a letter or series of letters, under which is written the party's name and its leaders. The Jewish Home party's letter is "bet."

Meanwhile, MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, said Tuesday morning: "Our goal is to end the elections with a Religious Zionism that is larger than the party of [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz and [Gadi] Eizenkot. That way we will ensure that only a proper right-wing government is formed, and not, G-d forbid, a leftist government by [MK Benjamin] Netanyahu and Gantz."

"These elections will be decided by a very small number of votes. I call from the depths of my heart to all voters and especially to my brothers and sisters in the Religious Zionist community: Do not throw your vote in the garbage. Vote only for a party on the right which will pass the electoral threshold, so that your vote will not, G-d forbid, be the missing vote which would have allowed the formation of a Jewish, nationalist, and Zionist government."