Ayelet Shaked
Ayelet Shaked Arutz Sheva

Jewish Home chief Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Tuesday morning cast her ballot in Tel Aviv.

"From conversations I had yesterday with pollsters, the right-wing bloc does not have 61 [Knesset seats], just 60," Shaked said. "Only a vote for the Jewish Home will bring about a right-wing government. Go out and vote 'bet.'"

Israeli ballots have a letter or series of letters, under which is written the party's name and its leaders. The Jewish Home party's letter is "bet."

Related articles:

Meanwhile, MK Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, said Tuesday morning: "Our goal is to end the elections with a Religious Zionism that is larger than the party of [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz and [Gadi] Eizenkot. That way we will ensure that only a proper right-wing government is formed, and not, G-d forbid, a leftist government by [MK Benjamin] Netanyahu and Gantz."

"These elections will be decided by a very small number of votes. I call from the depths of my heart to all voters and especially to my brothers and sisters in the Religious Zionist community: Do not throw your vote in the garbage. Vote only for a party on the right which will pass the electoral threshold, so that your vote will not, G-d forbid, be the missing vote which would have allowed the formation of a Jewish, nationalist, and Zionist government."