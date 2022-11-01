With one week to go until voters across the US head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections, there is growing evidence that a mounting ‘Red Wave’ could hit Democratic candidates even in traditionally deep-blue states.

A new poll published Tuesday morning by the Trafalgar Group found that if the midterm elections were held today, Republican Congressman and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin would narrowly defeat the Democratic incumbent, Governor Kathy Hochul.

The poll projects Zeldin will receive 48.4% of the vote, compared to 47.8% of the vote.

That constitutes a 2.3-point swing in Zeldin’s favor since early October, when a Trafalgar poll showed Hochul leading the Republican by 1.7 points, 44.5% to 42.8%.

Hochul still leads Zeldin in other polls, however, and prior to Trafalgar’s Tuesday poll led Zeldin by an average of 7.3 points, 50.3% to 43.0%, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

In Washington State, Democratic Senator Patty Murray’s lead over her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, has shrunk to just 1.2 points – 49.4% to 48.2% - a poll released by Trafalgar Sunday found.

A nationwide poll by Trafalgar released Monday found President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have fallen to a net rating of negative 20 points, down from negative 17 points in the previous Trafalgar poll.

Thirty-nine percent of Americans approve of the president’s job performance, the poll found, compared to 59% who disapprove.