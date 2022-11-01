Tuesday, when elections for Israel's 25th Knesset are held and when schools and most employees have vacation, is expected to be cold and rainy.

According to forecasters, there will be local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms.

Beginning in the afternoon hours, there is a slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea streams. Temperatures will drop slightly, becoming slightly lower than seasonal average.

Wednesday will see local rainfall, mostly in northern and central Israel, and temperatures will be slightly lower than usual for the season.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and during the morning hours, there may be light rainfall, especially in northern and central Israel.

Friday will see temperatures rise, especially inland and in the mountains.