The head of the Central Elections Committee, Orly Adas, on Tuesday morning said that the elections results will not be published immediately.

In an interview with Galei Zahal, Adas said, "We increased the protection of the purity of elections. The idea is mutual supervision - there will be two secretaries and a supervisor who carries a camera on his body, in order to document if anything happens."

"We will not publish the results before we verify their accuracy."

In 2020, voters arrived at polling stations to discover that they were registered as having already voted. During the same election cycle, residents of Or Akiva who voted for the Yamina party discovered that their polling station registered zero votes for Yamina.

In 2019, an attempt was made to bring cameras into the voting stations, but the attempt was rebuffed by the left, and the Labor party pushed to remove the cameras from the voting booths.

In 2015, Arab voting stations in Kfar Qassem were recorded as having received 50 more votes than the number of voters registered to vote there.