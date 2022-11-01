Rapper Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 30 days, NBC News reported on Monday.

According to the report, West on Sunday posted a screenshot of an Instagram notification about the suspension on Parler.

According to the posts on Parler, West attempted to post a screenshot of a text message exchange on Instagram. Ye identified the other individual as Russell Simmons, the co-founder of the record label Def Jam Recordings.

In the screenshot, the individual West identified as Simmons encourages West to “leave this fight and strategize” and “rebuild your biz.” The rapper responds with a disparaging claim about “Jewish business people.” In his Parler post, West said he was “kicked off Instagram for 30 days” after posting the image.

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram, confirmed that the company deleted content from West’s account for violating its policies and placed a restriction on the account. Meta said it may place temporary restrictions on accounts that repeatedly violate its rules, which may restrict them from posting, commenting or sending direct messages.

The temporary suspension from posting on Instagram follows a series of disciplinary actions taken against West on Instagram and Twitter following his recent antisemitic comments.

In early October, Instagram deleted content from West’s account and restricted it, but did not say what posts or actions violated the platform’s guidelines. Twitter also temporarily restricted his account.

West caused outrage after saying during an interview that the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain were signed because former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, wanted to "make money" from the deal.

He later threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic Twitter rant. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

Several companies have cut ties with West in wake of the controversial remarks.

Last week, the Creative Artists Agency cut ties with West, confirming it had dropped him as a client.

A day later, Adidas announced it has cut ties with West, saying it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

Last Wednesday, American footwear and sportswear retailer Foot Locker severed ties with West’s Yeezy brand of shoes, removing the sneakers from its stores. And, on Thursday, Apple Music pulled West’s Essentials Playlist.