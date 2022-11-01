For the fifth time in three and a half years, Israeli citizens head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the elections for the 25th Knesset, with 6,788,804 Israelis being able to exercise their right to vote.

Polling stations throughout the country will open at 7:00 a.m. A total of 12,495 polling stations will operate, most of which will be closed at 10:00 p.m., when the exit polls will be published on the various television channels. In localities in which less than 350 residents live, the polling stations will close at 8:00 p.m. In hospitals, prisons and nursing homes, polling stations will be open between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

An additional 280 COVID-19 polling stations will operate for patients who are in isolation, and they will be able to vote only in these polling stations, which will also open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. A COVID-19 carrier voting at these stations will be asked to present a certificate from the Ministry of Health or sign a statement stating that he is sick with the virus.

Out of all the polling stations, 5,121 are accessible, and of these 2,938 are defined as special accessible polling stations. A person who, due to his physical condition, is limited in mobility, and the polling station in which he is registered is not defined as accessible, may vote in any polling station designated by the Central Elections Committee as a special accessible ballot box, in a double envelope. A voter whose disability is not visible to the naked eye and does not have a certificate attesting to his disability will be required to sign a declaration form in the presence of the polling station’s secretary.

A general closure has been imposed on Judea and Samaria and all crossings to the Gaza Strip have been closed for election day. The closure will be lifted at midnight on Tuesday.

The counting of the votes will begin with the closing of the polls at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Each polling committee will count the votes and transfer them centrally, with the ballot boxes, to the regional election committee - where the voting protocol will be approved. From there, the results will be streamed to the computers of the Central Elections Committee in the Knesset.

Initial results will be posted to the website of the Central Elections Committee as soon as Tuesday night, and they will be updated gradually. The final results, after the double envelopes are counted, are expected to be received on Thursday. The official final results will be published by Friday afternoon, and will be submitted to President Isaac Herzog on November 9.