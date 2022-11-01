German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that the European Union is considering further sanctions against Iran over its "excessive" crackdown on demonstrators, AFP reported.

"I am shocked that people who are peacefully demonstrating at protests in Iran are dying," he tweeted.

"We condemn the excessive violence of the security forces and stand by the people in Iran. Our EU sanctions are important. We are reviewing further steps," added Scholz.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces.

In response to the unrest, the EU on October 17 imposed sanctions against Iran's morality police and 11 officials including the telecommunications minister.

On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin and the EU were examining whether to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "terrorist organization".

"I made it clear last week that we will launch another package of sanctions, that we will examine how we can also list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization," she said.

Her comments come a day after the head of the Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their already fierce crackdown on widespread unrest.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani on Monday denounced the German Foreign Minister’s proposal.

"The Revolutionary Guards are the official military body of the Islamic republic, and this action is completely illegal," Kanani told reporters.

"Germany's decision to sanction the Guards, if it takes such action, is a continuation of that country's irresponsible and unconstructive actions."