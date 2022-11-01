Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, spoke on Monday at a meeting where the Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur on Racism presented its annual report, in which it proposed to suspend or cancel the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Ambassador Erdan attacked the author of the report and said, "You are exceeding your authority and promoting a political agenda that has no place in the discussion on the fight against racism, and your position is helping the anti-Semites."

"Defining antisemitism is the first necessary step to combating it; calling on UN member states to reject or suspend the use of the definition is not. When the Jewish people or the Jewish state are held to standards not expected of any other nation, it is antisemitism – and it cannot be tolerated," added the Ambassador.

The United States, Canada, Hungary, Uruguay, Bulgaria, Albania, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Italy, Greece, Guatemala, Cyprus, Australia, Germany, Romania, Spain and the European Union supported Ambassador Erdan's position and rejected the statement of the Special Rapporteur against the use of the IHRA's working definition of antisemitism.