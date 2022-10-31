Over 150 Jewish communities from around the world will gather to commemorate the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks in November, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The event – “Communities in Conversation” – will honor Rabbi Sacks, who served as Britain’s Chief Rabbi from 1991 to 2013. It will take place from November 13-14, commemorating the second anniversary of Rabbi Sacks’s passing.

The gathering will give participants a chance to speak about the philosophy of Rabbi Sacks on the theme of “from optimism to hope.”

Participants are expected to attend from across the world, including Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Austria, Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A lesson plan will include videos and fact sheets leading to group discussions.

“In his memory, we will bring communities and schools together to learn and to discuss, sharing his wisdom and his teachings with each other and with the world,” Rabbi Sacks Legacy chief executive Joanna Benarroch told the news outlet.