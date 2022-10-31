תיעוד רגעי המרדף אחר המחבל מהגבעה הצרפתית דוברות המשטרה

The IDF published video of the pursuit of the terrorist who committed a stabbing attack in which one person was seriously wounded at Jerusalem's French Hill neighborhood a week and a half ago.

In the video, the terrorist can be seen running towards several soccer fields in the Shimon Hatzaddik (Sheik Jarrah) immediately after the attack. He was located by police after an hour, at which point a chase began. He was neutralized at the end of the chase

The investigation shows that the terrorist acted alone without any outside assistance. He took a knife from his kitchen, hid it on his body and looked for a potential victim of Jewish appearance.

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman said that "the policeman who neutralized the terrorist demonstrated vigilance, determination, striving for contact, courage and great resourcefulness. The precise shooting and professional performance led to the neutralization of the terrorist, and prevented injury to innocents."