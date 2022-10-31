A terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was evacuated on Monday due to a possible carbon dioxide leak that left at least four people feeling ill, with one taken to hospital in “grave condition,” according to officials.

Terminal 8 was evacuated of all passengers at 8 a.m. on Monday in what fire officials described as a “hazmat investigation,” FOX News reported.

Three people were described as suffering from “mild distress” while a fourth was in “grave condition,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said at a news conference.

Fire crews searched the terminal for the source of the leak, discovering it originated in an electrical room, the airport said in a statement.

“Fire crews remain on scene at Terminal 8 to ensure there is no hazardous material inside. Once they clear the area as safe passengers will be allowed back inside,” LAX Airport said on Twitter.

Fire officials determined that the source of the leak was a fire suppression system in an electrical room. The system discharges carbon dioxide to keep electrical equipment from being damaged.

They added that the four people taken sick were contractors working inside the room.

A 50-year old male worker in the room went into cardiac arrest after the carbon dioxide replaced the oxygen in his blood, fire officials said.

Terminal 8 reopened around two hours after the emergency took place.

“Terminal 8 is being repopulated and reopened after LAFD has cleared the building as safe. We thank our firefighters for their rapid response and our passengers for their patience during the hazmat investigation, LAX Airport tweeted.