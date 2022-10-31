US President Joe Biden yelled at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a recent phone call between the two leaders, NBC News reported.

According to the report, Biden had spoken with Zelenskyy to tell him that he had authorized another $1 billion in aid for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022. Biden had just finished describing the new aid package when Zelenskyy immediately asked for more, describing aid he felt Ukraine needed and was not receiving.

The US President lost his temper and demanded that Zelenskyy show more gratitude for the aid the US has already provided.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with Israel, which has provided a significant amount of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, but no military equipment.

Last week. he claimed that Israel's refusal to provide military aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion of his country caused the current military alliance between Russia and Iran.

Speaking by video at a Haaretz conference, Zelenskyy said that "in eight months of full-scale war, Russia has used almost 4,500 missiles against us, and their stock of missiles is dwindling. That is why Russia went looking for affordable weapons in other countries to continue its terror. It found them in Iran."

"This alliance of theirs simply would not have happened if your politicians had made only one decision at the time, the decision we asked for. Every time we in Ukraine, at the meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander in Chief, discuss Russian missile and drone terror, we also talk about our partners who already help or can help us protect the sky. Unfortunately, the words Israel, Israeli, are not heard during those moments.

He accused the Israeli government of deciding "not to help Ukraine for real" as far back as the invasion of Crimea in 2014 in order "not to annoy the Kremlin."

According to Zelenskyy, if Israel had provided Ukraine with the air defense systems it had requested, "Russia would not even have a motive now to go to Iran and offer it something in exchange for assistance in terror."