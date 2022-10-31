An Instagram outage on Monday led to thousands of users discovering that their accounts had been blocked or suspended.

Some users reported that the site, whose parents company is Meta, asked for their email address and phone number to reactive their suspended account.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” Instagram announced on its Twitter account.

The social media giant apologized to its users, adding: “We fixed an issue that caused some people on iOS to have trouble accessing Instagram. The fix should not be in place for people with automatic iOS updates enabled. If you don’t, go to the App Store and update manually.”

The outage impacted 7,000 Instagram users, according to outage tracker Deowndetector.

But the actual number of users affected could have been far greater, according to the New York Post.