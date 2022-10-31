A Ukrainian energy company announced that it is quickly running out of equipment necessary to repair the war-torn country’s power grid.

Ukrainian energy company DTEK’s executive director Dmytro Sakharuk told Ukrainian television that after the last Russian missile attack, he could not say how long future power outages would last, CNN reported.

He added that depending on the severity of the damage, outages “might last 6, 7, 8 hours.”

“If the damage is critical and there’s no other reserve of power supply to consumers, then it might take even longer,” Sakharuk said. “We have to be ready. The schedules that we’ve made for the power cuts are 4-6 hours.”

Sakharuk noted that equipment his company uses for repairing the power grid is costly and in short supply.

“Unfortunately, we have already used up the stock of equipment that we had in our warehouses after the first two waves of attacks that have been taking place since October 10. We were able to purchase some equipment. But unfortunately, the cost of the equipment is now measured in hundreds of millions of dollars.”

He went on to explain that DTEK was attempting to purchase additional equipment but was dealing with huge financial losses.

“We are working on the ways to purchase it or get it from our partners. This is a problem for all power engineers. Cumulative losses as of yesterday are hundreds of millions of dollars for our company,” he said.