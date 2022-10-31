New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsored ads that aired during Sunday’s NFL games that called for Americans to "stand up to Jewish hate."

The commercials were shown on TV against a backdrop of Kanye West’s antisemitism comments and other antisemitic incidents occurring across the United States, according to NBC News.

The 30-second ad sponsored by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and the Robert K. Kraft Family Foundation said: “Antisemitism is hate. Hate against Jews. For being Jewish.”

“Recently many of you have spoken up. We hear you today. We must hear you tomorrow,” it added.

On its website, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism said that the ad’s purpose was to “call attention to the concerning rise of antisemitism and mobilizing all Americans to #StandUpToJewishHate – not just today, but every day.”

The organization said the ad was first shown during the first quarter of the Patriots’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

"We must do more to make people aware that antisemitism is a growing threat against Jews on social media and in communities across the country," Kraft said in a statement, according to NBC News. "My hope is this commercial will continue to enhance the national conversation about the need to speak out against hatred of all types, and particularly to stand up to Jewish hate."