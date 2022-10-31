Antisemitic and racist graffiti was found over the weekend in Weston, Florida, a Miami suburb, for the second time in less than a month.

The graffiti included swastikas, antisemitic messages and racial slurs, according to photos posted to social media.

“Horrifying antisemitic, anti-Black graffiti was spotted earlier this morning at the Hunter's Pointe residential community in Weston, FL,” the StopAntisemitism organization said on Twitter. “Earlier this month, a similar incident happened at the Weston Hills Country Club community.”

The vandalism occurred in a residential neighborhood and included swastikas spray painted on a speed limit sign and an electrical box.

The damage was described as “horrific” by an area resident, NBC Miami reported.

"This hatred must be called out forcefully. It is incumbent on all of Florida’s leaders to unequivocally condemn this dangerous rhetoric," Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said in a statement. "Only when we unite to vocally condemn the perpetrators of these hateful acts, can all Americans truly love, learn and worship freely and without fear.”

Weston is part of the Miami metro area and is located west of Ford Lauderdale.

Less than a month ago, on October 5, the same residential area was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti during Yom Kippur.