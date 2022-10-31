The salary of MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) was garnished by the Jerusalem municipality, after he failed to pay a debt.

The case had already been granted a writ of execution, due to Pindrus' failure to pay property tax on his apartment in Jerusalem.

According to Channel 13 News, Pindrus attempted to use his connections in the municipality in order to dissolve the debt. When he did not succeed in canceling the debt, he began paying it in installments, but refused to pay the debt from the writ of execution, which totaled 5,500 NIS.

Due to Pindrus' failure to pay the debt from the writ of execution, the municipality garnished his salary.

On Thursday, Pindrus paid the debt, and the garnishing order was lifted.