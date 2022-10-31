Shaped over a decade of research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Airovation Technologies’ core innovation is the in-situ generation of Superoxide Radical, the most powerful oxidizer in nature. In the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) sector, Airovation Technologies’ patented chemical invention is able to transform carbon dioxide emissions into valuable minerals and products that can be used in the food, feed, glass, and fertilizer industries.

Within the glass industry in particular, Airovation Technologies enables a circular economy within factories by manufacturing the raw materials being used in the production process, out of the factory’s own emissions. The new MOU will see Airovation run a two-phase scale up process, eventually leading to the first fully commercial unit that will reduce the carbon footprint and secure Phoenicia’s supply chain and circular economy. This, in turn, will enable Phoenicia to be less dependent on imports. Additionally, the minerals not used in the production process will be distributed locally.

“By partnering with Israel’s only glass manufacturer, we have taken crucial steps to not only put our technology into action but also toward revolutionizing the glass industry in our home country,” said Gil Tomer, Co-Founder & COO at Airovation Technologies.

“Just earlier this year, Israel approved its first Climate Bill, which aims to drastically reduce carbon emissions in the coming decades. We are seeing a real priority from the country and its business industry to adopt encouraging global carbon standards. Additionally, with the extreme supply chain disruption over the past two years, Airovation providing Phoenicia with a complete circular economy in which the factory wouldn’t be so reliant on imports really makes this an ideal partnership.”

Phoenicia is the only company in Israel that specializes in the production of a variety of glass containers used for the beverage and food industry in Israel and abroad, as well as for other uses such as storage containers and decorative products.

“Phoenicia is thrilled to support an Israeli start-up and to cooperate in the execution of this pilot,” said Michel Ben Simon, CEO of Phoenicia. “The pilot represents a crucial step toward turning Phoenicia into the operator of the greenest factory in the State of Israel. It is also the country’s only factory capable of recycling broken glass bottles that are collected in accordance with the national deposit law, as well as a factory that works on natural gas, as we have built a natural gas power plant that should start working within two months.”

“Already a decade ago, we invested in the establishment of a sophisticated facility to prevent the emission of particles and nitrogen oxides.”

Producing, developing, and supplying glass since 1934, Phoenicia employs about 220 workers who are residents of southern Israel, providing one of the main sources of livelihood for the residents of Yeruham and Dimona.

“The Phoenicia plant is one of the first manufacturing facilities in town, and we are proud of its ability to promote innovation that allows its growth and continued industrial leadership, especially in an era when we are faced with climate, supply chain, labor, and financial changes,” said Tal Ohana, Mayor of Yeruham.

“The new collaboration with Airovation, which provides innovative solutions to reduce the Phoenicia factory’s emissions while improving the facility’s sustainable operation, gives me tremendous pride as mayor. By innovating not only for the sake of Israel’s future but also for the environment, we can achieve a lasting impact for the betterment of our planet.”

As part of the Israel Equity Ltd group, Phoenicia is owned by the Mendel family from Cleveland, Ohio. Additionally, the company runs a facility for treating air pollutant emissions and wastewater (including a dry absorption column and an electrostatic precipitator), which is one of the most advanced technical solutions of its kind in the world. This places Phoenicia at the forefront of protecting the quality of the environment.

Earlier this month, Airovation Technologies’ announced an MOU with Korea-based Kolon Industries Inc. to collaborate on a three-phase scaleup process for carbon capture at Kolon’s manufacturing facility. The MOU marked the latest milestone in the expanding commercial relationship between Israel and South Korea.

As testament to Airovation Technologies’ status as a CCUS leader, the company has been selected to represent the State of Israel in a delegation of the Import Institute at the renowned 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) next month in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.