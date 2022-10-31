So Mehmet Oz is a snake, and Benjamin Netanyahu is Hitler.

That’s how they’re campaigning around here in Pennsylvania, and there in Israel. Here and there, so far as the Left is concerned, anything goes and decency is off the table.

If you like Dirty Politics, enjoy. This is the time of your life, days apart, from the United States to Israel.

Somehow, during this period, normal people lose all self-restraint and turn to savaging their opponents.

In Israel, the Leftists fear Benjamin Netanyahu all over again, and since they’ve tried everything else, but he’s still standing, unbowed… it was time to go medieval on him.

No, worse. It was time to associate him with the most horrible name in the history of the world, Hitler.

Columnist Ruthie Blum spells it out wonderfully here, and so does Dov Fischer.

Thus, two gentlemen MKs who belong to the Religious Zionist Party, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who might join his government, would therefore, by such reckoning, be Himmler and Eichmann. Would you want your country run by Hitler, Himmler and Eichmann? Through appeals and tactics like that, the Left is showing itself to be awfully desperate.

The Religious Zionist Party is scorned by the Left for being religious and Zionist. Religious and Zionist, some might say, “What’s wrong with that?”

Nothing. Sounds perfect, in fact, for a Jewish country.

Except that being in favor of a strong Israel is considered radical, by the Left.

Netanyahu, for instance, led Israel for 15 years, and, go ahead, argue, but for much of that time, Israel became the Shining City on the Hill.

For all that time he faced dubious charges from a dubious judicial system. Somehow, lighting up a cigar, he survives to run again.

No, he wasn’t and isn’t perfect, like his detractors, but even during the Obama years he never caved for a two-state solution. He never brought that up at the UN, as did Lapid.

So now he’s Hitler, and from where did that originate? G-d Bless America, and we sure need all the prayers we can get during our decline and fall under Biden.

Yes, Bibi is Hitler originated from Trump is Hitler, and so ran the political culture throughout Trump’s term in office…and onward, as he too may seek a comeback.

He’s dangerous, they say. He’s reckless. So how many wars did he start, how many quagmires did he lead us into?

Zero.

The Networks won’t let up, warning about the dangers to our democracy if “right-wing extremists” gain power come Nov. 8 midterm elections.

(The Left are NEVER extremists.)

They say it through the News You Cannot Trust, and through the political commercials that befoul our radios, televisions, newspapers, and social media.

They tell voters we need more Democrats in the House and Senate to keep the nation safe for abortion, for migrants, for transgenders, and certainly for Critical Race Theory.

That is their version of democracy.

Their version of a free press is the freedom to tell only one side of the story, their side, and to obstruct the other side. (Maybe Elon Musk can make a dent on Twitter.)

That way, Democrats are always the heroes; Republicans the villains. So runs the cycle of news, views, and campaigning.

The ads keep coming, and they keep getting dirtier, and we assume rock bottom has been reached when the Fetterman campaign referred to Mehmet Oz as a “snake.”

That’s in Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman is up against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate, the result viewed as a winner-take-all for the entire Senate of the United States.

Accordingly, the political focus is on Pennsylvania, and the bullseye is on Philadelphia, which is all Democrat except for two or three people.

Whither Philly goes, so goes the nation…all else being equal.

But even those burghers have had enough of the negative advertising. They’ve got their Phillies in the World Series, which is plenty to root for and cheer.

The team is up against the Houston Astros.

If you’re from around Philly, now there’s a group you can really hate.

In Israel, will voters finally make a choice that sticks?

From America to Israel, the future begins when you cast your ballot.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

