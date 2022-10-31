After a few days of dry and sunny weather, Israelis can expect a return of the rain and cold - just in time for elections.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to near seasonal average. Local rains will fall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. There is a chance that the eastern streams may flood.

Tuesday, election day, will be partly cloudy or cloudy and more chilly than Monday. Local rains will fall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, accompanied by a few thunderstorms. There is a chance that eastern streams may flood.

Wednesday will see local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. There is a chance that the eastern streams may flood.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. There may still be local rainfall in northern and central Israel.