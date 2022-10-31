MK Mansour Abbas, the chairman of the Ra’am Party, which represents the southern faction of the Islamic Movement in the Knesset, is appealing to the Arab public in an attempt to convince them to vote for Ra’am to ensure that the Arabs will be in a position of influence in the next government.

In a video released on Sunday by Ra'am, Abbas said, "Arab society needs a man to save it. Arab society needs practical solutions. Arab society needs each of us to fulfill our role and to do it well."

"The vast majority of members of our (Arab) society know that the parties that join the coalition are the parties that take part in decision-making and have influence and the ability to present solutions," he continued.

Abbas also said, "I am certainly aware that most members of our (Arab) society want the extreme right to remain in the opposition, just as Ra’am put it on the opposition benches last year."

On the importance of the elections, Abbas said, "By voting for Ra’am, each of you can achieve two goals, or as the proverb says, two birds with one stone, and they are to place the Arabs in the coalition and to place the extreme right in the opposition."

Abbas concluded the video to the Arab public with the following message, "Vote for us so that the Arabs will be in a decision-making position and the extreme right in the opposition."