Five IDF soldiers were injured in a ramming attack carried out at two different intersections in the Jordan Valley Sunday afternoon. Y, who neutralized and severely injured the terrorist, spoke with Radio 103FM and recounted the moment when he understood that there was an attack and decided to take action.

"I traveled to the Almog junction by the northern Dead Sea, I drove on a dirt road along the main road. I was looking for a new tree to plant in my garden. I was on the route going west towards Jerusalem, a dirt side road, when suddenly out of the corner of my eye I see a car driving into a bus stop. At the bus stop, there were soldiers. When I saw the soldiers run, I understood that there was a terror attack." Y recounts.

"Without thinking I cocked my pistol in the car and ran out," he continued, "I crossed the road to get closer and to get in between the soldiers and the terrorist, to try to separate, to block the terrorist, he tried to chase them. I understood that this was terrorism, I shot him in the legs, and then I began shooting at the center of his body while getting closer. In the meantime a police officer arrives at the scene, I yell to him that there's a terrorist and then he understood that this is a terror attack, I didn't know that he had just carried out another attack."

Y added: "I was yelling to the police officer to move the bag, I was afraid that he had a bomb or something like that."

תיעוד ממצלמות האבטחה: פיגוע דריסה בצומת אלמוג

As previously reported, five soldiers were injured, two moderately and three lightly, in a ramming attack carried out at two different intersections in the Jordan Valley Sunday afternoon.

The police reported that the terrorist arrived in the Nabi Musa area and ran over one of the young men there. From there he continued to the Almog junction and ran over another civilian.

A policeman and a security guard neutralized the terrorist at the Almog Junction. The suspected terrorist was identified as Barkhat Odeh, a 49-year-old man from the nearby village of Al 'Eizariya near Ma'aleh Adumim.