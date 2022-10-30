King Solomon said, “A wise man’s mind (tends) to his Right; while a fool’s mind (tends) to his Left.” .

The world is about to experience a seismic political shift from the Left to the Right. It all starts on November 1st when Israel holds its fifth election in four years. Polls presently give Benjamin Netanyahu the leading number of seats in the Knesset. It remains to be seen if he will be able to cobble together a coalition of 61 seats to give him a ruling government. My feeling is he will make it but will need the support of the Religious Parties including the Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich. The Religious Zionist Party has come of age. It will not be apocalyptic as Yossi Klein Halevi predicts in an article entitled, “ The War on Israeli Modernity”. Benjamin Netanyahu has been very adept at juggling Israel’s forces on the Right. After over 15 years serving as Prime Minister of Israel he is a master at it. He has led Israel admirably into the modern era. He has stood the test of time. The past year and a half since Benjamin Netanyahu has been out of power has been relatively chaotic. I wish it weren’t so. We have a very objective eye from America. Israel was much better off with Benjamin Netanyahu at the helm. That is how it looks from across the ocean. Hopefully, Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to pull it off.

Seven days after the Israeli election, America has a chance to right the ship over here. I believe it will.

I had a chance to talk to Dr. Oz before his debate with his challenger John Fetterman. Dr. Oz sounded great and was very upbeat. I told him the Jewish People were behind him. He did very well in the debate and his poll numbers were on the rise. It appears that the Republican candidates across America are peaking just as voting begins in earnest. Senator Schumer’s statement to President Biden that “we’re going downhill” caught on a “hot” microphone seems to be prophetic. Mid-term elections tend to be problematic in general for the party in the White House. I remember well the mid-term elections of 2014 when President Obama occupied the West Wing. The Republicans won Congress with 247 seats. That hadn’t happened since 1928. They also took over the Senate by flipping 7 seats. We could see a similar “red wave” in 2022.

If indeed this happens and all indications are that it could, the reconfiguration of the political landscape around the globe will have been dramatic and telltale. The rise of crime and a failing economy will have done it in America, and the rise of Terrorism and lack of leadership will have caused it in Israel. The American citizen and the Israeli voter will both follow the wisest of all men, King Solomon. The world will be a better place.