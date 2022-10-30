In Iran, we have a dictatorial regime of the worst kind and the courageous young generation is struggling to accomplish a regime change. This was not an easy decision nor is overthrowing a tyrannical regime an easy task. It is a very risky endeavor; but there is really no alternative, given the destructive ideology of Khomeinism , which has brought Iran to the brink of collapse.

It is critical to understand the actual situation on the ground in Iran, to appreciate that what is occurring are not sporadic protests or only a feminist revolution. This is a true Revolution of the Iranian people against the theocracy of the mullahs. It is indisputable that unless there is a regime change, flagrant human rights violations will continue and there will be no freedom for the Iranian people.

The tyrannical regime is on the verge of self-destructing. The time is short and during this vulnerable period, the regime can do great harm in a misbegotten effort to preserve itself. The Biden administration can cut off funding and funding sources for the evil regime and curtail the damage by hastening its demise.

If the Biden Administration does not do so in support if the Iranian people, then like the collapse of so many other malevolent dictatorships in history, the process of self-destruction will be prolonged, with likely catastrophic consequences for the Iranian people - and others.

Needless to say, I and so many of my fellow Iranians are very exasperated with the Biden Administration’s Iran policy. Relieving the strict crippling sanctions and allowing many billions of dollars to flow into the Iranian regime serves to enable and even embolden it to continue to harm its own people and, directly or through its proxies, commit malign acts against the US and its allies in the free world, including Israel. This threatens US national security.

The mullah's mafia-like regime is an integral part of the axis of evil with Russia and China. Ironically, while the US is supporting Ukraine in its defensive war with Russia, it is effectively undermining its own efforts by continuing to appease Iran, which is supplying Russia with weapons used to attack Ukraine. Astonishingly, it continues the improbable indirect nuclear negotiations with the malevolent Iranian regime, through Russia and China, as intermediaries.

It is increasingly clear that any negotiation with the criminal mullahs is a fruitless effort. President Biden must shut the doors to the regime’s apologists, defenders, and lobbyists! The notorious pro-regime lobbies in EU and USA are grave threats to the Iranian freedom fighters. They're, effectively, partners in crime!

The tyrannical Iranian regime is not interested in genuine diplomacy and compromise, nor does it have any interest in democracy. Its stock in trade is terror and thuggery to enforce its will.

However, President Biden can speak with at least one bona-fide champion and representative of the Iranian people, in the Iranian diaspora, the crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Of course, meeting with freedom loving Iranian journalists, poets, and celebrities, at the White House is a good-will-gesture. However, meeting publicly with a prominent figure like the crown prince would send a clear message that the US stands with the good people of Iran yearning to be free and not with murderous tyranny and immoral human rights violators.

The Biden Administration should immediately terminate - and walk away from - all negotiation with the evil Iranian regime of the mullahs. It must restore the strict sanctions regime previously in place and reinforce them with crippling secondary sanctions. all economic channels to the brutal terrorist regime of the mullahs must be blocked so that they will not have any access to money to fund terrorism and their other malign activities.

The long-standing US policy of not negotiating with terrorists must be maintained. There is just no rational excuse for negotiating with the present terrorist regime in place in Iran.

President Biden should also voice strong support for the good people of Iran in their quest for freedom and to unseat the dictators. The phenomenal resilience of the protest movement in Iran is inspirational. Don’t let these young people down. Support their courageous quest for freedom and human rights.

Join in their demand for regime change and installing a truly democratic government. We cannot morally accept, condone or excuse supporting the tyrannical, terrorist regime of the mullahs, which has enslaved its people with the deeply misogynistic political and legal system it imposed since 1979. We must not allow a nuclear Iranian regime or a continuation of its malign activities.

Iran can and should play a positive and peaceful role and partner with the US and its allies, including Israel, in the economic development of the region. The people of Iran share in this vision and desire to be a part of achieving these noble goals.

In the interests of the people of Iran and in the national security interests of the US. We have the opportunity to empower the wonderful young generation of Iran yearning for the freedoms we take for granted here. This is unachievable in Iran without a regime change. It’s time unabashedly to support regime change in Iran. Allow the good people of Iran to join in the Circle of Peace with US allies, including Israel, and share in the benefits of peace, security, freedom, and prosperity.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. an expert in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, Counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and Ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). He is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him in this twitter account @EQFARD