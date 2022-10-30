You might be considering Aliyah in the near future or further down along the line. You might want to purchase property as an investment and/or a vacation home. Either way, you probably have a lot of questions.

Get all the answers and more at the Great Israeli Real Estate Event, taking place this November at three different locations: at the Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn New York on Sunday Nov. 13; at Congregation Keter Torah in Teaneck NJ on Tues. Nov. 15; and in Aventura, Florida at the Chabad Community Center on Sun. Nov. 20.

Take advantage of the biggest, most comprehensive Israel real estate event of the year, where you will gain knowledge and information from seasoned experts on all the issues that are important to you. Professionals will tell you everything you need to know about: buying for housing or investment; taking out a mortgage, legal issues, Aliyah, communities, moving your assets, retirement communities, and more.

Get the inside story about the Anglo communities across Israel, including many projects Jerusalem and a large variety in Ramat Beit Shemesh, Modiin, Givat Shmuel, Raanana, Neve Daniel, Efrat, Motza, Haifa, Ma’ale Adumim, Ashkelon, Netanya & more—not only where it’s most worthwhile to buy, but also, the character and nuances of each city, town and community. There’s nothing more valuable than information, and it’s all here for the taking!

Real estate expert Gidon Katz, who has been marketing Israeli real estate to Jews abroad for 25 years, notes that the dollar is now higher than it’s been in many years. “Take advantage of the opportunity to make your purchase when the dollar is strong!”

The New York event will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m, and the event in New Jersey will start at 4:30 p.m. and go on until 9:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and participation is free. Make sure to save the date and register for the event on the day and at the location that works best for you. And don’t forget to tell your friends in Florida!

