Ronen Hanania, who was murdered by a Palestinian gunman in Kiryat Arba on Saturday night, was laid to rest in Jerusalem's Har Hamenuchot cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

"He was supposed to celebrate his 50th birthday on Wednesday. He didn't need to be in this place. I am a faithful woman, it's hard for me to accept it. No one came between us," said Ronen's wife Merav.

The victim's son, Daniel, who was lightly injured in the attack, eulogized his father: "Dad, I love you so much. You were with me the entire time, during your last minutes, too. I call on the Israeli government to do everything so this doesn't happen again."

MK Amir Ohana (Likud) stated at the funeral: "We are living the dream that Jews have dreamt for 2000 years, and that dream has a price, today we are paying that price. Ronen, you understood that settlement is not a roadblock to peace, but rather a way to build peace. Our lowly enemies don't want Efrat or Hebron, they want Jaffa, Acre, and Tzfat. Only through strength will we bring peace."

MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) eulogized: "I feel as if I'm at the binding of Isaac. I am addressing the decision makers: when will you understand that Jewish blood isn't free? Ronen got to visit the graves of our patriarchs. Ronen and Merav raised their son Daniel with love. We will do everything to return the fight so that our soldiers' hands won't be tied."

Among those present were the Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau and Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich.