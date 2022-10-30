Prime Minister Yair Lapid conducted a security tour of the Karish offshore gas platform Sunday, just days after Israel signed a deal fixing its maritime border with Lebanon.

The Prime Minister received an overview of the gas production process which began last Wednesday from Energean Israel CEO Shaul Tzemach. He later visited the control room and spoke with the company’s Israeli workers, and went up to the observation point overlooking the platform and the area.

Prime Minister Lapid reiterated that the agreement, like continuing gas production from the Karish platform, will ensure economic stability and energy security for the State of Israel for many years to come, and will contribute greatly to lowering the cost of living.

“This place here is the energy and economic future of the State of Israel. Gas production from the Karish field will lower energy prices in Israel, turn Israel into a regional energy supplier, and help Europe take on its energy crisis. From here flows the gas that promises a lower cost of living. This is a huge achievement for the State of Israel.”

As a result of gas production from the Karish platform, energy prices in Israel are expected to decline. At the same time, Israel will increase its natural gas exports and assist Europe in handling the continent’s energy crisis.

Energean PLC, the owner of the natural gas production rights from the Karish and Tanin fields, has begun producing gas and supplying it to customers. Natural gas from the Karish field has been providing electricity to customers in Israel since last weekend.

Accompanying Prime Minister Lapid were Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Naama Schultz, National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, Energean Israel CEO Shaul Tzemach, and additional officials.

