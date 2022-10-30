IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi arrived Sunday morning at the scene of last night's deadly shooting attack in Kiryat Arba. where he expressed his appreciation to the military security coordinator for his response to the attack.

In addition, a situational assessment was held with the commander of the Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fuchs, COGAT commander Major General Ghassan Alian, and the commander of the Judea and Samaria division, Lt. Col. Avi Bluth. At the assessment, the Chief of Staff as presented with steps to continue increasing security activity in the area, the deployment of forces in ​​Judea and Samaria and the blocking of roads in the area of ​​the city of Hebron.

Earlier it was announced that a preliminary investigation by the IDF revealed that the terrorist who carried out the murderous attack last night arrived with his car at an Arab grocery store where Jews also shop between Kiryat Arba and Hebron.

He parked there and fired from the vehicle with an M-16 rifle from the back seat at Ronen Hanania, killing him, and his son Daniel who was lightly wounded. Daniel ran to the grocery store and called for help.

After that, the terrorist started his vehicle and left for a Palestinian Arab village through the barrier. Eight minutes later, after he returned on foot to the scene, he opened fire on security and medical personnel including Ofer Ohana, a medic from Rescue Without Borders who was seriously injured.

One person was murdered and three others wounded in the attack. A Palestinian Arab passerby was also wounded in the shooting.

Hanania's son, who was with him at the time of the attack, told Channel 12 News this morning: "We were shot at - my father was hit in the head, I watched him die."

"It took almost 15 minutes for the rescue forces to come. I also did the math when I talked to United Hatzalah. I went to the ambulance on foot. I ran to a grocery store," he said, noting that he was assisted by several Palestinian Arabs after he was wounded. "Arabs bandaged my hand there. One took my sweater and put a tourniquet on me. Then they told us that everything was fine, we could go out, there is a medic. Then they opened fire on us again."

"We ran one more time and then the terrorist shot at the windows, and as you can see in the documentation, they killed him by running him over and then shooting him. There were two incidents of shooting where the terrorist opened fire. I knew my father was dying. He was not functioning. He was breathing, he had a pulse but his brain collapsed. I don't know where the bullet came from, but there was no chance of him surviving. I saw my father, I watched him in his last moments."