נטרול המחבל - ממצלמת הרכב

The man who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Kiryat Arba Saturday night has been identified as Ronen Hanania.

Hanania will be laid to rest at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem at 4 pm Sunday.

Hanania's son, who was with him at the time of the attack, told Channel 12 News this morning: "We were shot at - my father was hit in the head, I watched him die."

"It took almost 15 minutes for the rescue forces to come. I also did the math when I talked to United Hatzalah. I went to the ambulance on foot. I ran to a grocery store," he said, noting that he was assisted by several Palestinian Arabs after he was inured. "Arabs bandaged my hand there. One took my sweater and put a tourniquet on me. Then they told us that everything was fine, we could go out, there is a medic. Then they opened fire on us again."

"We ran one more time and then the terrorist shot at the windows, and as you can see in the documentation, they killed him by running him over and then shooting him. There were two incidents of shooting where the terrorist opened fire. I knew my father was dying. He was not functioning. He was breathing, he had a pulse but his brain collapsed. I don't know where the bullet came from, but there was no chance of him surviving. I saw my father, I watched him in his last moments."

The Shaare Zedek Hospital announced that Ofer Ohana, who was seriously injured in the attack, successfully underwent two surgeries overnight. He is sedated and on a ventilator in the intensive care unit in a serious but stable condition and his life is currently not in danger. Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital reported that the two people who were lightly injured in the attack were released to their homes.

Initial investigations show that the shots were fired towards a store which a father and son had entered. The father was critically injured by the gunfire. Security forces arriving at the scene met the terrorist, and the town security guard rammed into him, while an off-duty fighter fired at the terrorist and eliminated him.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situation assessment following the attack in the Hebron region with the participation of the IDF Chief of Staff and the head of the Shabak. The Defense Minister was updated on the continued security activity in the sector, and emphasized that operational measures should be formulated according to the ongoing situation.

At the end of the assessment of the situation, Defense Minister Gantz said that the IDF and the security forces will lay their hands on everyone who was involved in the attack. The Defense Minister also said that he is praying and wishing a full recovery for the wounded.