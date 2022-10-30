Following the terror attack in Hebron yesterday (Saturday), in which an Israeli civilian was murdered and multiple passersby injured, IDF soldiers and security forces operated this morning in the city of Hebron and surveyed the terrorist’s residence in order to plan the potential demolition of the house.

Additionally, the soldiers apprehended the brother of the terrorist who carried out the attack in Hebron.

IDF soldiers also operated in the Jalazone Camp and apprehended two wanted individuals suspected of terror involvement.

In addition, the soldiers confiscated illegal weapons. During the activity rocks were hurled at the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means.

A total of three suspects were apprehended overnight. The suspects and illegal weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported.