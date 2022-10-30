Holocaust survivor Hannah Pick-Goslar, a close friend of Anne Frank who lectured around the world about her experiences during the Holocaust, passed away on Friday, two weeks before her 94th birthday.

The funeral was held at the Mount of Olives on Saturday night.

Pick-Goslar leaves behind three children, 11 grandchildren, and dozens of great-grandchildren.

Pick-Goslar was born in Berlin in 1928. Her family moved to the Netherlands in 1933 following the election of Adolf Hitler as the Chancellor of Germany and the firing of her father from his government position. She met Anne Frank in 1934 and the two girls became best friends and went to school together. Pick-Goslar is mentioned multiple times in Frank's famous diary.

The Goslar family was arrested by Nazi forces in June, 1943 and taken to the Westerbork transit camp. In February 1944 they were sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where Pick -Goslar met her friends Anne Frank one more time before the latter died in the death camp.

In a famous story, Pick-Goslar threw packages containing food over a fence at the camp to Anne Frank. The first package was caught by another prisoner who did not give it to Frank, who only caught the third package.

Her father and grandparents died in the camps, leaving Pick-Gosler and her younger sister as the sole survivors of their family when they were liberated from the 'Lost Train' in 1945. She was hospitalized for months in Amsterdam following the end of the war, and moved to Mandatory Palestine in 1947, where she trained to become a children's nurse and worked as a nurse at the Bikkur Holim Hospital.

Pick-Goslar married Dr. Walter Pinchas Pick, and the couple settled in Jerusalem. In 1957, she began traveling the world to give lectures describing her experiences during the Holocaust

Pick-Goslar's friendship with Anne Frank has been the subject of numerous films, documentaries, and books, including the Emmy Award-winning 1988 documentary The Last Seven Months of Anne Frank, the 2008 documentary Classmates of Anne Frank, the he 1997 book Memories of Anne Frank: Reflections of a Childhood Friend, which was based on interviews with her, and the 2021 book My Best Friend Anne Frank.