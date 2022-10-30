לפיד: אנחנו במומנטום וכולם רואים את זה תמונה: אלעד גוטמן. וידיאו: עידו רימון.

Prime Minister and Yesh Atid Party chairman Yair Lapid on Saturday night arrived for a special briefing at his party's election headquarters.

"Yesterday the final polls were published," noted Lapid. "In all the polls there was one statistic: 60-60, which means that the next elections will be decided in this room. We have seen in the last 24 hours the beginning of an interesting movement, we are in a momentum and everyone sees it. It will happen on the ground. The ground will decide these elections. We need to increase by one seat and we won."

"It's happening here," added Lapid, "it's happening because we're precise, it's happening because we're experienced, it's happening because there is no debate in the Israeli political space about who has the best activity on the ground in Israel - Yesh Atid."

"We will bring [votes] from every neighborhood, from every city, from every moshav, people who believe that it is time to choose the future of the State of Israel over its past," concluded the Prime Minister.