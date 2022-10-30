US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday spoke out about the attack on her husband, writing in a letter to all members of Congress that her family is "heartbroken" after a "violent man" attacked Paul Pelosi on early Friday morning in the couple's San Francisco residence.

"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving," Nancy Pelosi said in the "Dear Colleague" letter to all members of Congress on Saturday, according to Fox News.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that David DePape, 42, now faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies in relation to the attack.

DePape confronted the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday morning, shouting, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” according to a law enforcement source.

The assailant attempted to tie Pelosi up “until Nancy got home,” two sources familiar with the situation told CNN.

Pelosi called 911 when he encountered the threatening man and left the line open so a dispatcher could hear his conversation with DePape, speaking surreptitiously but making it clear that he needed help, according to a law enforcement source.

San Francisco police entered the home around 2:27 a.m. local time to find Pelosi struggling over a hammer with a man, who has since been identified as DePape, according to the city’s police chief.

Officers saw DePape “violently assault” Pelosi with the hammer before they tackled him to the ground and arrested him.

Pelosi was taken to a hospital after the attack and underwent a “successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement early Friday evening. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Nancy Pelosi was not at the home when the break-in occurred.

DePape reportedly spread the theory online that Jews are to blame for the war in Ukraine.

A picture of DePape that emerged after police named him as the alleged attacker suggests that he was actively engaged online with a slew of conspiracy theories, including ones about Pelosi, who has been a target of supporters of former US President Donald Trump, and about Jews.