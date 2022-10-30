ארכיון: עופר אוחנה בפעילות צילום: הצלה ללא גבולות

The Kiryat Arba-Hebron Council is asking the public to pray for the recovery of medic Ofer Ohana who was seriously wounded in the murderous shooting attack in the city on Saturday night. His name for prayers is Ofer ben Tova.

The Rescuers Without Borders organization also issued a statement, saying, "We are all praying for the recovery of our friend Ofer Ohana, a Rescuers Without Borders Judea and Samaria volunteer who was wounded in the shooting attack near Kiryat Arba when he rushed to the scene to save a life."

Ofer Ohana has been serving as a volunteer medic for 34 years.

A Jewish man of about 60 years of age was killed in the attack on Saturday night, after shots were fired towards the home of MK Itamar Ben Gvir in Kiryat Arba's Givat Ha'avot neighborhood.

Initial reports said that one person at the scene suffered a very light injury to the upper body. The circumstances of the injury are under investigation, and the individual will be transferred to a hospital for continued treatment.

Later reports said that five people were injured in the shooting attack, one of them critically.

The terrorist appears to have been eliminated.

In a statement, the IDF said that the terrorist was neutralized by a civilian security official.