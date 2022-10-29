Following the terror attack that took place in the Hebron region, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) on Saturday night conducted a situation assessment together with the IDF Chief of the General Staff and Head of the ISA.

The attack, which took place in Kiryat Arba's Givat Ha'avot neighborhood outside the home of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, left five people injured; one of them, a 60-year-old man, later died of his wounds.

Gantz was debriefed on the operational activities in the region and instructed the establishment to develop operational plans in accordance with developments on the ground.

At the end of the assessment, Minister Gantz emphasized that the IDF and security forces will “get their hands” on anyone involved in the attack.

Minister Gantz also expressed his well-wishes and prayers for the rapid recovery of those who were wounded in the attack.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded to the attack saying, "I pray, with all the citizens of Israel, for the welfare of the victims of the Kiryat Arba terror attack. I support the security forces who neutralized the terrorist and continue their operational activities at the scene. This evening, the forces in the area will be reinforced. Terror will not defeat us. We will act with a strong hand against the terrorists and those who sent them."