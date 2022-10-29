Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, leader of the Labor Party, spoke Saturday evening at a rally in memory of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

"Three days before the murder, a month after the horrifying demonstration in this square, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, victorious Chief of Staff of the Six Day War, liberator of Jerusalem, two-time Minister of Defense, prime minister who gave the order for the Entebbe operation was called here, by many people, a traitor."

Michaeli added that "the real courage in the Entebbe operation was Rabin's decision. A great and brave Israeli leader who led Israel to great achievements and peace."

It was at this place, she said, that "they shouted 'death to Rabin.' 'With blood and fire, Rabin will be sent packing.'"

"Here, I can see Rina Matzliach, who covered the event then. Here Itamar Ben-Gvir handed out the poster of Rabin in SS uniform - the same Itamar Ben-Gvir who now disguises himself as a Care Bear and is trying to hide and rewrite history."

"On that balcony, over those chants, stood the leader of the Likud who organized the demonstration. Other members of the Likud at the time, who were also opposed to the Oslo Accords - Benny Begin, David Levy and Dan Meridor - left the balcony. They were not ready to be part of that terrible incitement But not the Likud chairman. He stood over it smiling and with great pleasure, satisfied with his great success.

"The decree came from this square. This is where the curse came from. Here the terrible rift within us was torn. Here it happened that a Jew kills a Jew. The same thing we see when Jewish settlers inflict severe blows on IDF soldiers and a 70-year-old woman. From this square came the decree. We came here, to this square, tonight to cancel the decree.... Almost 30 years since the beginning of this violence, generations have been born and raised here who did not know Rabin's way, who, unlike us, did not see peace, did not feel the spirit of hope. Generations who think that we have always had a corrupt leadership chasing money, power and honors, and that's how it is. Generations that think that pulling out a gun on the street and threatening with it is a legitimate occurrence, and that it will solve something. Generations that feed on lies and distortions, perversions and fake - designed to hide the truth.

"Anyone who denies that Yitzhak Rabin's murder was political and that the incitement against him was organized and planned against him, are complicit with the instigators who stood here in Zion Square in their attempts to rewrite history. They share responsibility for the fact that large sections of our youth people and IDF soldiers do not know the truth, but only the lies they were fed about why and how a prime minister in Israel was assassinated."