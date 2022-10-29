CNN reporteed that Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s home in San Francisco by a male assailant early Friday morning.

According to the the Democratic speaker’s office, 82 year old Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog published the following statement in respondse to the attack:

"Shocked by the vicious attack on Paul Pelosi and relieved that my friend Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who welcomed me so kindly this week, is safe. Attacks on elected officials and their families are attacks on democracy itself. On behalf of the people of Israel, praying for Paul's recovery."