Over 400 pieces of music that were banned by the Nazis and never published are set to be released for the first time by a US classical music publisher.

G. Schirmer is partnering with the Exilarte Center for Banned Music in Vienna, Austria to publish the pieces, the UK Jewish News reported.

The volume will be composed of 300 songs, 100 chamber music pieces, and 50 orchestral scores. There will also be a few vocal and stage compositions as well as many film scores.

“The Nazis wanted a world in which the music of Jewish composers would have been banned and forgotten. It is therefore our obligation to counteract these policies by rescuing the music of exiled composers from oblivion. The cooperation between Exilarte and Schirmer/Wise is of incredible value for future generations,” Exilarte founder Gerold Gruber told the news outlet.

Exilarte Center is a world leader in the restoration and preservation of compositions that were banned by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

“The agreement between Exilarte and G. Schirmer will ensure that these composers who were silenced during World War II are not forgotten, their legacies restored, and their musical works brought to the public for the first time in performances and recordings,” G. Schirmer President Robert Thompson said.

Exilarte specializes in preserving music written by Jewish composers who were banned by the Nazis. It is also a research center with an archive located at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.

