Multiple shooters opened fire outside a funeral in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday.

Six people were shot and are receiving medical attention at local hospitals.

According to Pittsburgh Police Commander Rick Ford, one of the shooting victims is in critical condition while the other five are in stable condition.

At least one of the victims was a child, Ford said at a press conference.

The shooting took place around noon on Friday. Ford said that at least 20 rounds were fired.

Responding officers said that the gunfire came from outside the church, CNN reported.

No motive for the shooting or details on suspects has been released so far. Investigators are still determining which direction the shots came from and what type of weapon was used. It is uncertain if anyone was specifically targeted, Ford said.

Police said that there were “most likely” multiple shooters. But Ford said the investigation was still ongoing.

He added, “We believe there is a dispute going on, we’re looking into that.”

All the schools in the area were temporarily on lockdown as police responded.

