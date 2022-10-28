Former US President Donald Trump on Friday applauded Twitter’s new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk, who previously said he doesn’t believe in permanent suspensions.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, as quoted by NBC News.

“Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly,” Trump added. “It will be much smaller, but better.”

Twitter’s previous leadership infamously permanently suspended Trump’s account in the wake of the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol. Several other social media platforms followed suit.

However, Musk said after his purchase of Twitter that he would reverse Trump’s ban from the platform.

"I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake," he said in May. "It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

Trump, for his part, said that he will not return to Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by Musk.

Musk officially took over Twitter on Thursday night, as his $44 billion purchase of the company closed. In his first actions as owner, he fired at least four top executives at Twitter.

Two people with knowledge of the situation said that the Twitter executives who were fired include Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief executive, Ned Segal, the chief financial officer, Vijaya Gadde, the top legal and policy executive, and Sean Edgett, the general counsel. At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter’s office, the sources told The New York Times.

