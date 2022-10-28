Search and rescue personnel work at the site of Surfside collapse

A 14-story Miami building near the site of the deadly 2021 Surfside condo collapse was evacuated on Friday.

The building is on the same street where Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condo building in the Miami suburb of Surfside, collapsed on June 24 of last year, leading to the deaths of 98 people.

The city of Miami notified the Port Royale Condominium on Thursday that it had been deemed an unsafe structure, the Associated Press reported.

The evacuation took place after a structural engineering analysis found that the building’s main support beam had an expanding crack and was shifting.

Building residents said there were other cracks and it is possible other support beams may need to be repaired, according to FOX News.

The engineering firm said that it was planning to install “comprehensive shoring” within 10 days. After that a second inspection will occur.

Since the tragedy at Champlain Towers, other south Florida buildings have been evacuated for structural issues as the construction industry and regulators work to improve building safety.

