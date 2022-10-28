Four days before the elections, Channel 13 News on Friday published its final poll, conducted by Professor Camil Fuchs, showing that the political stalemate continues, as no bloc is able to win the 61 seats required to form a government.

The pro-Netanyahu bloc wins 60 seats, while the bloc that makes up the government wins 56, with Hadash-Ta’al, which does not associate itself with either bloc, remaining at 4 seats.

The Likud Party remains the largest party in the Knesset in this poll, with 30 seats. Yesh Atid wins 27, while the Religious Zionist Party headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir climbs all the way up to 15 seats and is the third largest party in the Knesset.

National Unity led by Benny Gantz wins 10 seats in this poll, Shas - 8, United Torah Judaism - 7, Labor - 6, Yisrael Beytenu led by Avigdor Liberman wins 5 seats, and Meretz, Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am close out the list, with each of these parties winning 4 seats.

Balad and the Jewish Home Party led by Ayelet Shaked remain outside the Knesset as they fail to pass the electoral threshold.

On the suitability for the position of Prime Minister, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu continues to lead the way over current Prime Minister Yair Lapid, receiving 46 percent compared to Lapid's 31 percent. In a comparison between Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the gap continues to be larger - 46 percent for Netanyahu compared to just 28 percent for Gantz.

