A mural in Kanye West’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois was painted over this week as outrage over the rapper’s antisemitic comments continues.

A video on Twitter showed someone painting over the 14-foot image of the rapper with black paint.

The mural is located on the side of a building in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood.

After the artwork was painted over, the artist who painted the mural, Jason M. Peterson, posted an image of it painted over in black on Instagram, saying: “We need better role models.”

Peterson removed the mural at the request of the building’s Jewish owner, according to the New York Post.

West, 45, was born in Atlanta but spent his childhood in Chicago. He and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian also named their third child after the city.

The rapper and fashion designer has lost several lucrative corporate deals in the aftermath of his antisemitic Twitter rants earlier in the month.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)